Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNMSF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

