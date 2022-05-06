Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNMSF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.60.
Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spin Master (SNMSF)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.