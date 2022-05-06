Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spin Master from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cormark upped their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.73.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$47.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.18. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$37.88 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

