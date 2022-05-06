SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Issues Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.
Shares of SWTX opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $89.75.
SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.