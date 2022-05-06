SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Issues Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Shares of SWTX opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

