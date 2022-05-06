SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SPX by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPX by 81.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 56.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

