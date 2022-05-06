Square, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele expects that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Square’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Shares of SQ opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.23 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Square by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,641,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,655,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

