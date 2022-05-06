Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.07.

Shares of Square stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $91.62. 517,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,223,746. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 292.06 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Square by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

