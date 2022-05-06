Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Shares of Square stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. 401,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,223,746. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.68 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Square by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $172,641,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $72,655,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

