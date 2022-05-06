SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $804,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 178.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

