Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

