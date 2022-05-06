STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Announces Earnings Results

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

