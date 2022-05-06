STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,400. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 724,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

