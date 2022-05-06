Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 71,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

