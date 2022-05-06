Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.60. 71,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,137,011. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

