Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.00.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

SJ stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,789. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.94. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$34.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.6695515 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

