Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STXS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 130,494 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 221,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52,723 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

