Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,656,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $23,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STER stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

