STMicroelectronics (STM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM):

5/5/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €65.00 ($68.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €38.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($50.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($50.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/27/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €39.00 ($41.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €38.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/12/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €38.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/11/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($50.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/18/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €39.00 ($41.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/17/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($50.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/16/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($50.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

STM stock opened at €35.10 ($36.95) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($22.58). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.82.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

