Stock Buyback Plan Declared by Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SXI stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. Standex International has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

