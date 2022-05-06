Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,199 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.
FLOW stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth $31,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $33,117,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $22,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 236,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)
SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.
