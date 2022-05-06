StockNews.com Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33. Crocs has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $73,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Crocs by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Crocs by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 421,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

