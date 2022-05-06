StockNews.com Downgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Buy

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $589.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

