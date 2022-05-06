StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 136,032 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

