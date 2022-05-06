StockNews.com Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Buy

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

NYSE RHI opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 254,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

