StockNews.com Upgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Strong-Buy

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 119.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CTS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

