StockNews.com Upgrades Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to Hold

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $41.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $53,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 173,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.