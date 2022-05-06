StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SVAUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.17.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.91 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
