StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SVAUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.91 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

