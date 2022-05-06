Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
SBS opened at €103.60 ($109.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €111.69 and its 200 day moving average is €120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €94.20 ($99.16) and a fifty-two week high of €147.40 ($155.16).
Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.
Recommended Stories
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.