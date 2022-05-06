Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Stratec alerts:

SBS opened at €103.60 ($109.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €111.69 and its 200 day moving average is €120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €94.20 ($99.16) and a fifty-two week high of €147.40 ($155.16).

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.