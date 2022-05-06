Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBS. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on Stratec in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Stratec in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

SBS traded down €3.60 ($3.79) on Friday, hitting €103.60 ($109.05). The company had a trading volume of 11,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. Stratec has a 12-month low of €94.20 ($99.16) and a 12-month high of €147.40 ($155.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.63.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

