Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

RGR stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $12,195,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,957,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

