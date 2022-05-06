S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Christopher Redford Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £30,072 ($37,566.52).

LON:SUS opened at GBX 2,350 ($29.36) on Friday. S&U plc has a one year low of GBX 2,150 ($26.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,950 ($36.85). The company has a market cap of £285.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,421.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,626.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 36.94 and a quick ratio of 36.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 57 ($0.71) dividend. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. S&U’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($33.23) target price on shares of S&U in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

