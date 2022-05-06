Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

INN opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $8,817,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

