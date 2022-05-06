Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.11.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,280. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.95.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 57.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 36.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

