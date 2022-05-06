Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.54.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.