Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $15.56 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $250.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

