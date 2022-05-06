Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $15.56 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $250.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Superior Group of Companies (Get Rating)
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
