Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 EPS for the current year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.