Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $100.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE:DASH traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 360,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,717. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.48. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,605,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

