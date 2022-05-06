Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Stem (NYSE:STEM) Target Price to $20.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STEM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Stem stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 95,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,439. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Stem has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $37.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,121 shares of company stock worth $2,843,950. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stem by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stem by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,005 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stem by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 875,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

