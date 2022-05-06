SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AtriCure in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

