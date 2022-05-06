SVB Leerink Weighs in on Waters Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $12.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.84. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $333.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.25 and a 200-day moving average of $331.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Waters by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

