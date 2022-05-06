Swen Neufeldt Sells 960 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

