Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.36.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.61. 4,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.75.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

