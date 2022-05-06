Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.36.

Synaptics stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average of $223.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

