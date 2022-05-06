Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $240.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s current price.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,170. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.75.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

