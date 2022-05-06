Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.64.

SYNA opened at $160.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.75. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

