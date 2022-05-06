Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Synlogic to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,244. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synlogic by 295.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.