Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
SYY opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.
Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
