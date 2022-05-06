Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.