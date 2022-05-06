Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54).

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

