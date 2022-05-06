Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talkspace in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). William Blair also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 60.31%.

TALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talkspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

TALK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $200.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 41.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

