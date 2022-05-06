Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,143.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

