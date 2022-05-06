Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.31. 6,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $745.25 million, a PE ratio of -146.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.93. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 52,845 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

